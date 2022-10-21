Cratchit’s Five Star
(The Big Questions)
Cast:
Omar (OM): cashier, Swami, former tent maker
Hornpout: woodchuck, flat picker, IQ 150
Shifty: street urchin, Ph. D. Ancient Sanskrit, loner
Gunner: Vietnam vet., low roller, townie
Bluster: big wheel, narcissist, exploiter, Trump suck up
Lucy: deli. queen, heart throb, yoga instructor, other
OM: Hey Pout where da hell ya been? The Star ain’t the same without your gold nuggets of nawledge!
Pout: Hang’n out West with some buds talk’n bout the James Webb and what not, trying ta figure it all out!
Lucy: All?
Pout: Ya you know the big questions: how’d we get here, where are we going, is there a God? Light weight stuff!
Lucy: All I know is lunch is in 20 minutes and I got ta make 25 ham and cheese!
Gun: Hey, Lucy I’ll take two and throw in two Natty pounders will ya! Pout how was travel’n?
Pout: Awright cept when I got to Misery!
Gun: Ya, mean Missouri!?
Pout: No, Misery! Red neck heaven, heard banjos everywhere!
Shifty: Waja do?
Pout: Wore my MAGA hat!
Lucy: Ya, what?!!!!!
Shifty: Did dat work?
OM: You got a MAGA hat..well I’ll be!
Bluster: Lucky ya weren’t mowed down with those N.H. plates! Lucy, my pet, four sandwiches for me and make it snappy!
Lucy: Grrrrrrr!
Pout: Ya, Mother’s Against Greg Abbott! Hahahaha! Got it in Austin when I saw Willie Nelson!
The necks in Misery didn’t know the difference! muy tonto!!!!
OM: Your one smart SOB!
Bluster: So, did you and your friends answer the Big Questions, smarty?
Pout: Sort of!
Bluster, Lucy, OM, Gun, Shifty: Well?
Pout: The long version or the short version!
Bluster: Short, I got a huge real estate deal cooking in 30 minutes!
Pout: Ok, we’re alone in the universe. We’re IT and we got to take care of our MOTHER or we’re all goners!
Bluster, Lucy, OM, Gun, Shifty: That’s it?
Pout: Ya, that’s it! And oh, and we better learn how to all get along here too!
Bluster: Look at me for inspiration! I come to the Star every day listen to your off the wall nonsense, eat my lunch and never get sick!
OM: We’re all proud of you Bluster!
Shifty: Cast iron brain!
Gun: Hey, OM I’ll take a two-dollar scratch and a pack of smokes! I’m feeling lucky!
Lucy: Boys, boys, lunch is served!!
Bluster: Finally!!!!!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
