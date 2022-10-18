Covid’s Metamorphoses
Worthy of the tales of Ovid,
metamorphoses of Covid
wreck the plans of men and mice,
no respect for good or vice.
Sneaks up softly, hits like thunder,
no fair play — sure makes you wonder.
Covid gives young folks the fuel
to curse or bless this scourge so cruel.
It drove them home to work remotely,
Raiding fridge and Zooming tot’ly.
Covid’s method of attack
is not to stab you in the back
but cycle through its worst inventions
making clear its bad intentions.
Fever first, then coughing fits —
Covid messing with your wits —
take the test — if positive,
the news perversely negative.
Ivermectin? Paxlovid.
Choose your poison, mask that kid!
Now comes headache and fatigue,
of an unfamiliar league.
Days in bed — I will not lie —
make your muscles atrophy.
With some luck — now that’s the catch —
Covid finds it’s met its match.
Crown askew, this scourge moves on,
metamorphs to Omicron.
ELLEN CHASE
Alstead
The Egret
I have often pondered the loneliness of a bird as he flies from place to place.
It seems that he never has time to encounter the friendliness of a face.
But thinking about this, I begin to remember the Egret at the beach.
Who as he wades, his reflected likeness is just within his reach.
So when you see a bird alone as we often do.
Just remember he has a friend reflected in a pool.
And as he soars the endless skies, much freer than you or me,
His loneliness has been left on earth as he reaches for eternity.
MARION B. ECKHARD
Keene
What Flavor to Choose
I found myself today in line
And trying to decide
What flavor ice cream that I want
Based on the listed guide
The guide above, across the wall
Lists all the flavors there
I have some time; the line is long
For me then to compare
I think I’ll try, now something new
Maybe Banana Cream
Or Rocky Road or Root Beer Float
Or even Chocolate Dream
Pistachio or Cookie Dough
Or maybe Key Lime Pie
Of course I might like Bubble Gum
Or Caramel Crunch to try
There’s Cotton Candy listed there
And even Pumpkin Spice
I like the sound of Purple Cow
And Almond Joy seems nice
I may like Coffee Heath Bar too
Or even Butter Crunch
I need to quickly make a choice
That shouldn’t hurt my lunch
The line is getting shorter now
And I am next in line
And yes, I must decide right now
Vanilla will be fine
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
