Onyx The Pardoned
Thanksgiving Turkey
Part II
Our story today is about Onyx the Afraid, A turkey that was raised on an Arlington family farm, Who learned at an early age his days were soon numbered, Filling him with dread, apprehension, and alarm, For he flourished, being nourished for Thanksgiving Day Like many of his family, comrades, and friends To be appetizers, starters, entrees, as well as hors d’oeuvres, Or other sorts of distinctive season of harvest trends.
Onyx resorted to many tactics to escape meeting the ax By fasting for days to avoid getting himself fat, Or by attempting to tunnel out of his grazing pen, Always failing when encountering the owner’s dogs or cats, Yet insistent as he was, through persistent abstaining, He felt his scrawny framework would be his saving grace, But to humans it did not matter the length or shape or size, Any feathered flesh looked mouthwatering in a man’s face.
Akin to a prisoner of war or an inmate behind jail bars, Onyx plotted or conspired while dabbling about, Like edging his way artfully along the fence or the hutch For the first eager opportunity to get himself out, But men with their dogs were always there again and again, Guarding every inch of the huts in the cage, Reprimanding any violator who attempted to fly the coop, Then thrashing them with violent yelps of indignation and rage.
Onyx worked with his comrades who all fittingly did lurk In a hen house that was dilapidated, decaying, on its last legs, But his colleagues complained they were indecisively stout, portly, and obese, Who were beat, worn out, enervated, or drained to the dregs . . .
He was fighting a losing battle throughout all this prattle, Impelling him to turn his back and go it alone without them, Yet he continually met with resistance, be it canine, feline, or man, For he always ended back in the prison hold in Hutch Number 17 dash 10.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Quick Poem on a Rainy Monday
Everything is slow today
Even my thoughts
Call it getting older
I’d prefer to call it the weather
Is there really a “now”?
Or is everything the “past”?
Think that one over
You’ve got all day!
Joe, my cat, has the right idea
Close your eyes, stretch, lie back
Then whisper a word of thanks to no one
It’s Monday
Wet, gray, and cold
It wasn’t long ago when Mondays always seemed to get in my way!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Too Many Peas
I resemble a princess
Not at all
And yet
If I get to bed too late
or crash before 9:00
If it’s hotter than hot
or I’m shivering
If I’ve hiked all day long
or slouched on the couch
If I’m well-fed
or starving
If the moon’s full
or new.
Sigh.
The lumpy peas
Disturb
My
SLEEP.
CARIN TORP
Keene
My Prayer
Lord don’t make me so proud, that I can’t be humble.
Don’t make me so strong that I can’t be weak.
Lord don’t let me ever forget when my cup runneth over, that I share this earth with other less fortunate than me.
Teach me ALL WAYS to share my many blessings and good fortune with others and be happy in it.
AMEN
PHIL HILLIKER
Keene
