Chickens!
They’re free!
To roam, to stretch, to scratch, to peck
No more chicken sized cages
Stacked one on top of the other
Free!
Cows, cows, oh my word!
In a field, actually eating grass
Oh, my!
No longer framed by steel bars
For all their days
What is going on?
Now my carrots are organic
My lettuce, kale, potatoes,
Oranges too
You name it!
What a discovery!
Kindness, health, humane treatment!!!
We’re on to something good!
*Something, really good aren’t we?
*19 children and 2 adults were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas
By a man with a military style rifle
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Redeemer Reflective
Always loved the holidays-
With family ever near!
But no longer with us-
Are some we held most dear!
This year of loss most difficult-
From those who’ve grieved, I hear!
Honor we owe our precious Lord-
This cannot be in arrears!
Forever remember those we’ve lost-
Yet celebrate the message clear!
The birth of our blessed Savior-
Who becomes a parable seer!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Falling Leaves
Oh, what a beautiful sight,
As the colors grow vibrant in the light.
So glad earth gives us a way for seasons to unfold.
I love the four, but others love just one, so I’ve been told.
Especially in Keene, fall has become a mecca to our souls.
The reds, oranges and yellows are so beautiful to behold,
So we walk through the leaves, throw them high in the air.
For just a few moments we are free of all cares.
We blow our leaves as winter is on its way.
They climb high in the sky and with each other they play.
It is such a beautiful time of year,
How does this all happen, I feel many tears.
If we let it, our earth provides great pleasure for all.
Especially in this season we call fall.
Don’t let it escape you as God has his plan,
For you to hold one glorious leaf in your hand!
MARION B. ECKHARD
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like Parade Magazine weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 8 a.m. via email.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.