Onyx The Pardoned
Thanksgiving Turkey
Part IV
Onyx was placed on a rather long table as he began to feel quite debased In the White House Rose Garden on that sunny November day ...
There was not a cloud in the sky nor any chance of rain, Yet he undeniably felt tuckered out and gray ...
He knew his insignificant time of life was finally through, So he held his head high then prepared for the worse, Then something rather amazing came about, changing everything, Turning the tables before leading him on a new course.
President Kennedy, his good lady, their two children—the First Family Approached Onyx with curiosity and a sense of concern as well ...
They studied or scrutinized the gamebird like an animal in a pet store With sympathy and empathy as the other spectators could tell ...
The children’s big eyes with their long faces could not be disguised, For to them, this innocent turkey did not deserve the death penalty at all ...
Although a source of sustenance, this tom had a right to live and thrive, Behold, that is when the President saw the writing on the wall.
The Administration embraced Onyx, beginning a new tradition When the Commander-In-Chief gave him a stay of execution ...
Perhaps this act of mercy would leave a lasting impression, Or at least behoove him someway in the next Presidential election ...
We may never know about JFK, for seventy-two hours from that day, The President was felled by a gunman’s bullet in a Texas cavalcade ...
His last good deed was giving life to a once emaciated tom, Starting a new American institution which to this day has yet to fade.
So what became of our turkey, despite the loss of President Kennedy?
After that, most attention fell on JFK’s vile, odious, and heinous slaying ...
As Onyx’s claim to fame turned pale, it soon diminished to nothing, Despite the fact the President provided for him—ah yes, it goes without saying, Onyx left the Rose Garden hours later, a little more assured of himself, Feeling confident, unruffled, very much cool, and calm From a turkey’s distinctive yet uncommon point of view, Thus being sent back to Arlington, Virginia, to live in peace on a children’s farm.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Procrastination
It’s now or never, time to plant
The summer’s almost gone
Alarm was set, I overslept
And now it’s way past dawn
I have my list, must now decide
What will I plant this year
It will be touch-and-go I know
And winter’s getting near
There’s corn and peas and other things
There’s onions, leeks and beans
And I must now decide which ones
Along with other greens
The radishes, they should be safe
The pumpkins, maybe not
Asparagus, I like a lot
The seeds, I should have bought
Potatoes, yes, I hope there’s time
Cucumbers, probably not
I’ll have to run and buy some seeds
And give it my best shot
But then again, what is the rush
I’m comfortable right here
The stores, now probably out of seeds
They will be stocked next year
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Raking Muse!
I love New England and each change of season
But all this raking has given me a reason
To sit back and really won-dah
If it might be better to live on the tundra!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
