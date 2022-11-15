Onyx The Pardoned
Thanksgiving Turkey
Part III
In 1963 when this whole rigmarole came to be, Onyx spent months on that Arlington ranch, Scheming through the spring then planning through the summer, Always unwavering, steadfast, and stanch, Too many botched escapes had been numbered on his watch, So by autumn he had come to the end of his rope, Provoking him to give up with anguish and despair, Prompting him to abandon all courage, faith, and hope.
Onyx the Afraid had been bold throughout this tirade, But he had soon run out of options to escape this stronghold ...
Everywhere he gazed there was no light at the end of the tunnel, For all he could look forward to were the streets paved in gold ...
He knew his end was near — it was understandably quite clear, Likewise, his friends and family knew theirs as the hours soon ticked by When green leaves turn to yellow, crimson, brown, or black, This time at hand ultimately came around which soon at last it was nigh.
When Halloween was over, the harvest season arrived on the scene, Prevailing on Onyx to now accept his once and future fate, So he took some feed and water then put on a few pounds, Whereupon he was swiftly tossed into a ramshackle crate ...
He along with his plumy clan were thrown into a business van That was pressed for time then headed to Washington, DC, Which only made just one stop at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue To deliver the annual Presidential Thanksgiving Day turkeys.
It was November 19, as the kitchen staff was steamed On which turkey to offer up to the President and his family ...
The majority of the livestock was big, plump, or round, Except for Onyx who was much wirier as well as a bit lean as could be, Then from the kitchen deck, a chef grabbed Onyx by the neck, Gingerly placing an oversized tag around his agile, fluffy collar With these words quite eloquently printed: “Good Eating, Mr. President!”
Then the cook carried the bird to the outside lawn which was somewhere past the parlor.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
We Thank You God
In our happy homes we gather
On a cold November day,
And at a table laden
We bow our heads to pray.
Thank you God for all our blessings,
Blessings great and blessings small,
From the flower on the table
To the mighty oak so tall.
For the love of those around us,
Who hold us gently by the hand;
For the memories of the others
Who have gone to God’s great land.
Thank you for a golden sunbeam,
Shining through a window pane;
For a fireplace softly glowing
That gives us warmth within a rain.
Our hearts are filled with pleasure
On this Thanksgiving Day
As we gratefully turn our thoughts to God
And thank Him, as we pray.
FLORENCE TAYLOR GOULD (1921-1978)
EDITOR’S NOTE: This poem was submitted by the writer’s son, George, and Katy Gould of Keene
Yell Fire
Whip people into a frenzy
The news cycle churns
There’s a fire in the hub
That can’t be extinguished
What’s real what’s not
It’s all the same
There’s nothing you can do
Tune out, turn on
Flashbacks of Leary
The mind can only take so much
Yesterday is a blank
Frenzy is with us now
Until forever
Whenever that day comes
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
