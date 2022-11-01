Onyx the Pardoned
Thanksgiving Turkey
Part I
Did you ever hear of the very first year
The Thanksgiving turkey was pardoned?
More than three decades ago, a half century at least
Did this whole institution get started,
And as history can say, it holds true to this day,
Which continues each autumn in November,
When a singular gamebird is unconditionally released,
Allowing it to live beyond the cold month of December.
Before we were born — earlier than the crack of morn,
This so-called practice or custom was newly initiated ...
There is no one here today who recalls the day or time
When these actual events were duly instigated ...
What is truly btzarre did not come from a star,
But an uncommon kind act of human clemency
That is only second to our annual Ground Hog Day,
And it has a better cause being undeniably seemly.
As legend has it, the tale is rather odd and eccentric
When Abraham Lincoln reprieved his son’s pet bird ...
Back then it was for the Presidential Yuletide table
When this unprecedented occasion did occur,
Still, it would take O yet another century or so
Before an actual harvest ritual would take place
When the Commander-In-Chief singled out one turkey
To be categorically freed to rejoin the animal race.
So that is the history of the Thanksgiving turkey,
Which has been pardoned then given a second chance
To live out his days without fear or trepidation,
To enjoy life, to retire, to frolic, or to prance ...
But the story does not end here willfully —
It picks up over a hundred years after this
When men deemed it well to step back in time,
Extending and spreading random acts of kindness.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
