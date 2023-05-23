(In Memory of my father, Russell Carl O’Brien, 1915-2000)
Through the emerald meadow,
Beneath the sapphire sky,
Amid the stones of granite,
Where the dearly departed lie,
Comes an agile figure of average stature, Bearing flowers, banners, and frames To place before the monuments Of some known and unfamiliar names.
It is a man from one of the foreign wars Who brings these tokens of noble repute:
Service medallions, flags, and geraniums To place before these dead as a tribute ...
His hair is white; his skin is pale;
His back is bruised and curved,
Yet he journeys from grave to grave with zeal With no intent to veer off or swerve.
He comes every Saturday before Memorial Day, Like clockwork he is always on the dot:
He spends hours on end leaving flags and geraniums For our fallen comrades that time forgot ...
He does it free gratis and asks nothing of it, For his reward is his good deed alone:
He takes pride in his work for his brothers in arms, Claiming no credit of his on his own.
By the time the sun sets, his mission is accomplished As the sounds of the earth begin to cease ...
He takes his leave quietly like he did when he arrived, Exiting this garden of remembrance in silence and peace, But who is this fellow with plants and decorations Who willingly strives to do all that he can, Whose pride is for his country, his people, and his God:
There is no doubt about it — he is the Geranium Man.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
All the Rage
(In response to Mary Quant’s passing out of this life)
Mini skirts and hot pants
all the rage
for changing 1960’s
colors and freedom
oh, so blessed,
matching panties
kept us proper
How can it be
April 13, 2023
mother of mini skirts
passed
at age 93,
at age 93,
hard to envision
way past
grandma age
Was idea of
all the style
very short
over white socks,
as she said
Thank you, Mary,
for the fun of
being young and
fabulous in my
mini skirt,
young girls today
just do not know
We started it.
KATH ALLEN
Peterborough
The Deep Woods
A whisper from the deep woods brings a shiver
Fast the day is becoming dusk and is full of gray
Then the dark of night arrives completely
The coyotes start singing as the stars begin to shine
So the wanderer looks for a path that may lead home
