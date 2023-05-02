Cast Your Care
(Found among the lost papers of Britain’s Merlin the Wizard)
What noble works we have wisely crafted!
Once there was no end to our power,
And everything that is now so bitter,
Was for centuries sweet as the flower,
But where are they now?
Gone are the days of the dauntless men of iron ...
Past are the times of a maid’s simplicity ...
Flown are the years of the quests for holy relics ...
Dead is the age of chivalry!
When the thrones and crowns of kings are dust, Then earth will put her faith in heaven’s trust, So, cast your care upon the Godhead!
What daring deeds we have done so justly!
Now our lives are ever so jaded ...
Ideas of yore that we planned are ended, And the splendid pageants are faded, But will they return?
Bid time good-bye to the palaces of grandeur ...
Whisper adieu to the stately courts of ours ...
Come take your leave of the fortresses of fortune ...
Farewell to all the solemn towers!
Where the rose once bloomed, there now are weeds Where fabrication of deception breeds, So, cast your care upon the country!
What is a ring but a never-ending circle, Which by the stars only destiny can break ...
Heaven ordains that a fellowship be forged by All nations for their future’s sake.
And when legends fall and die someday,
The legacy will never fade away,
So, cast your care your care upon the children!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.