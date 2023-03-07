The Grand Maple
(For Connie)
People stop and click, click, click
Its girth alone drops jaws
And begs one to question
Their own knowledge of tall herbaceous plants
Never mind the dazzling crimson leafy spread in early October
That sometimes causes traffic jams
But for the out of town peeper and for the local tree huggers it’s a photo op
Nonpareil!!
Its story is wrapped in its rings
One ring upon the next and the next and ...
Its endless days rippled into endless nights
Weathering the weather of each season’s turn
A time your Great Grandpa and Great Grandma knew so well
There it stands, on the edge of my lawn
Alone
A singular life well lived
No chainsaw teeth or disease ever ripped its flesh
The city has slated it for a fall
But a local arborist, declared
“She’s got plenty left, by God, plenty left!”
Click, click, click
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Hornswoggle the Leprechaun
(A St. Patrick’s Day Fable)
PART 1
While hiking in Knocknahillion, I came across an uncanny sight:
It was not a gnome, nor a will-o-the-wisp, nor an elf, or even a sprite ...
It was a little person—a man dressed all in green, barely five inches tall, Who I snared in a dark corner of the famed great mountain hall.
“Spare me!” he cried, “and I will grant you three wishes!
Command what you want, be it a pot of gold or some rare dishes ...
Ask for good health, some ornate clothes, or a cloud-top tower ...
Demand what you desire, for you alone possess the power.”
He was a leprechaun no doubt, though not a lord or a king:
He was indeed a most extraordinary cut of something!
“I am Hornswoggle,” he said, after a duration of time, Then he proceeded to tell me more in a series of rhymes.
“Believe in me and what you see, for things are not what they used to be!
The days of darkness have come and gone, and like life itself, I keep going on ...
It is all quite true, for I serve you--I live for what you say and do!
The charm of making is in my soul, and it thrives upon your every scheme and goal.”
“Fret not with fear but lend an ear, and bridge that gap because I am here!
I meddle freely in crafty arts to turn weary minds into lively hearts ...
Do not walk away or keep at bay, as you might need my help someday ...
I dwell below you and up above, for I am quite the stuff that dreams are made thereof.”
“I am magic! I am mystery! I am illusion from whence I came!
I am wonder of wonders! I am fantasy! I am enchantment forged in a flame!
With me, all things are possible in matters great or small, So, if you need a miracle, all you have to do is call.”
To Be Continued ...
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Senior Significance
If you were an Asian or American Indian elder-
You would be treated with utmost respect!
Your council and company would be honored-
Venerable treatment one would expect!
Current traditions are quite dissimilar-
With priorities and choices that seem to reject-
The same deference or preferential inclusion!
Society treats our senior citizens as a defect-
No longer needed, important or necessary!
Relatives and friends could willingly elect-
Phoning and visiting on a regular basis!
This unintentional oversight could correct-
Thoughtless omission of consideration!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
