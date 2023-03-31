It is a very ancient story, considered by many to be great Of a legend arising from hard times, though I cannot quote you the exact date:
It concerns a rabbit, along with the equinox—the spring one to be precise, A Christian holiday commemorating new life, with the need for eggs in a trice ...
As folklore has it, many centuries ago in a dark and gloomy age, Beyond our lands and oceans is where we set our stage, When country-dwellers or impoverished peasants were in a bad way To feed or house their wives and brood day after day after day.
There was a shortage of eggs in these districts — a precious commodity indeed:
The demand for them was global — more valued than barley or mead, Whereupon parents sent their offspring warily to beseech those from door to door, Who might spare a few eggs for their children with perhaps a little bit more ...
Now none of these bad occurrences were anything but funny, Yet, they say they were witnessed from the wings by a little cottontail bunny, Who took pity on these juveniles, in particular during Eastertide, When new life sprung eternally for both the rich and poor worldwide.
This rabbit was a veritable creature who was a truly clever operator!
Once more he was a crafty animal who was an ingenious renovator:
He had his own social network stemming across the neighborhoods, Interfacing with farmers’ chickens living outside the nearby woods ...
For every egg a hen procured the rabbit promised them their freedom, Guiding them to a sanctuary safe from poachers who would harm them:
Without a doubt it truly was a most convincing watertight deal, Consequently, the rabbit rescued every fowl once the contract was finally sealed.
