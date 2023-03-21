When My Ego Got in the Way
It happened
And it shouldn’t have
I could have taken steps
But I didn’t
I could have thought it through
Maybe backed off
Talked it out
Had coffee with my best friend
Let it go
But no
Now, I’m doubled over
I’m to blame
Plain and simple
If,
Now there’s a word for you
If…. I had only
Questioned myself
Weighed the pluses and minuses
And realized the minuses
Outweighed the pluses
If only
If only….I
Please, don’t tell anyone
If you do I’ll die
I’ve suffered enough, man
I can’t even walk down the street now
Everyone’s giving me “that look”!
They know
I know it’s my fault
So, don’t rub it in
I did it again, damn it
Lesson learned you ask?
Yeah, I guess
Yeah, I think maybe
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Jonathan Daniels’ Lament
(March 20, 1939—August 20, 1965)
When I walk in the path of my enemies,
Or I stand straight in an alley of my foes, Or if I sit right in the midst of my own adversaries, Then I am set apart from them and blest, I know.
Yes, I shall be like a tree that is planted by the river That brings forth fruit in all seasons, For my leaf will not fade or even wither, And I shall prosper for whatever reason.
The corrupt and the wicked are just not so, But are like chaff that is blown away on gusts of wind, Then they will not stand with the just and right upon Judgment Day, Lord, But take their place with the dire ones who sin.
Though I must wait just like the good book states, God alone knows His righteous ones, But then the heinous, along with the shameless, As well as the brainless rogues under the hot sun Will soon depart this wretched life That they have filled with burden and strife, For in God’s law, I shall find delight, And I will think on it both day and night!
With all of my might, I will soon end this fight!
Yes, I will contemplate and meditate on it both day and night!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Constant Calamity
Reading a book evokes strong emotions-
With the turning of each page!
The heart-wrenching literary work-
By Prince Harry educed unmitigated rage!
Laboring through grief and childhood follies-
Contending with harassment at each state!
Found his niche in the British Army-
Despite stalking from many, able to engage!
Tipped off to his location, forced to resign-
Then dealing with PTSD and life in a cage!
Fortuitously meets Meghan; transforms his life-
Thrilled to embrace this treasure at his age!
Yet many were making their lives a living hell-
Hounding them to receive a huge wage!
Relatives ignored and staff enabled status quo-
No authority took the position of a sage!
Safety now an issue for the royal family-
From the familiar they would disengage!
Fleeing Mother Country the only option-
Why no preventative laws, I cannot gauge.
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.