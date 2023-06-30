While wracking his brain to no end for some motivation, incentive, or stimulus, Jefferson vainly searched high and low for a spur of inspiration or an outer muse ...
Then Nick subsequently jumped up on an adjoining table to take a little cat nap, Circling around the controversial “Common Sense” with a copy of the “Daily News.”
The cat made a cozy, temporary bed out of Thomas Paine’s new political booklet, Settling down on the cover in a traditional ball that cats are most common to do ...
It did not take long for the oversize kitten to drift off into a deep, pleasant sleep, Thus, he began to purr with sheer delight, feeling the warmth from the fireplace flue.
Consequently, this event prompted Jefferson to look over to his little feline pet, Which encouraged him to sport an undeniable sentimental grin from ear to ear, Prevailing upon him to rise, cross the room, gently pat his four-legged friend’s head, Then raise him up in his arms like a proud father handling a child so dear.
Some say at this moment Jefferson’s eye caught a glimpse of “Common Sense”
Simultaneously as he stood near the counter while snuggling and cuddling his cat ...
He next placed Nick in his chair, returned to the stand, taking the pamphlet in his hands, Proficiently scanning a few pages of the brochure with a peculiar interest in that.
From this point on they say Jefferson was engrossed with the words of Thomas Paine:
Tom had found his outer muse plus his source of inspiration by way of this victory, And who would have ever thought that a little grey, fuzzy creature Would be a source of brainstorms and visions unwittingly changing the course of history?
