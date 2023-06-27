The Tale of Nick —
Thomas Jefferson’s Cat
(For Independence Day 2023)
PART I
You have heard it said that Thomas Jefferson was the source and author Of the United States of America’s Declaration of Independence, Yet like a dog as they say, even great minds in history could have their days, And this extraordinary tale is no exception to the rule of “common sense.”
As the story goes, Thomas Jefferson was distraught with a writer’s block When John Adams and Benjamin Franklin assigned him the vexing chore Of drawing up a document directed to England, stating the US had severed its ties From the Motherland, declaring its independence now and forever more.
In June of 1776, for days on end, Jefferson labored and toiled in his think tank, But all the words he put pen to paper ultimately became a convoluted mess, Resulting in misplaced modifiers, improper adverbs, let alone run on sentences, Questioning this prolific writer’s stellar literary reputation more or less.
Like various other statesmen of the era, who spent time on and off the road, Thomas Jefferson was quite well-known to be a keeper of many domestic pets, Like dogs and cats and mockingbirds to give him a little comfort and cheer, Yet one feline alone in his vast menagerie seemed to stand out beyond the rest.
Not much is recorded about the life of this tabby in the annals of antiquity:
Legend has it, Jefferson named his cat Nick because of his nickel-tinted fur ...
That being said, his wife Martha was away, so the Representative from Virginia Took his animal friend everywhere he went as a companion in lieu of her.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
My Happy Place
My Happy Place, still there today
I miss the years gone by
The water splashing on the shore
The seagulls in the sky
No better place than that Maine beach
Ogunquit to be sure
The walks along the beach at night
The air so crisp and pure
Marginal Way, a perfect walk
Just over one brief mile
With many benches on your stroll
To sit and watch and smile
Off in the distance, I would see
A sailboat gliding by
So peaceful, graceful on the sea
Against the bluest sky
Oh, take me back, I wish I could
Enjoy what I once knew
Rejoice in all the joy there was
Consume that splendid view
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Imbued Ideology
For several days in a row the earth was satiated with rain-
The aftermath was many earthworms writhing on pavement!
Any creature struggling to survive bestowed upon me, pain.
Felt a little foolish, but saved twelve of them that day!
Handling them made me squeamish, to hide my senseless disdain-
Used a piece of cardboard to slide them on and off on the grass!
Laugh if you must, but to save even a few was an honorable gain-
Since all living things have a right and privelege to exist!
Establishment by deity made this declaration very clear and plain-
People shall be relegated as caregivers of earth and all inhabitants!
Thus far, a dismal failure and without action, where it shall remain-
Without consideration and resolution of effects of climate change!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
