Wounded
I don’t know where to start
I don’t know what to say
I don’t know what to do
Do you?
I can’t even cry
I tried, I tried
I know I should
We all should
It would help they say
I know it would
I guess I’m cried out or something
There’s a point
And I guess I found it
Where damn I’ve got no more tears
Has this ever happened to you?
19 kids
They read their names on the news
And told their stories
And their hopes to make the world a better place
Ten God Damn years old
Can you comprehend that?
Can you? Can you?
Beautiful flowers now gone
Prayers? No, please!
I don’t talk to walls
We’ve got too many of those
Guns they’re a lot of fun!
Aren’t they?
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Weasel!
There was a weasel in our yard this spring
Which, in a way, was rather thrilling!
To see one is quite rare—
We’ve seen coyotes, bobcats and the occasional bear.
And, of course, we’ve seen plenty of deer.
But only one other weasel in the 40+ years I’ve lived here.
Still, the thrill is tempered by what I’ve discovered
That’s a little disturbing, even to a nature lover.
The weasel, you see, is not just mean—
In fact, they say he’s a killing machine.
He’s a carnivore and so he needs his meat,
But they say he kills more than he can eat.
He can make his way into chipmunks’ dens
Where he’ll kill and eat, then kill again.
Imagine feeling safe in your lair,
Then looking up and seeing a killer there!
And he’s a killer who wants to eat you!
He’ll even go after rabbits too!
Today I finished planting my garden,
So I hope I don’t sound way too hardened:
But we could stand to lose a rabbit or two.
A weasel outside might just do!
But today we had a shocking surprise;
Why, we could hardly believe our eyes!
Jayne yelled, “An animal just ran across the room!”
The tone of her voice made me come real soon!
We get an occasional mouse in the house so I wasn’t worried,
But when I leapt to the scene I saw a WEASEL scurry
Behind the couch and the other furniture.
Then he disappeared—where to we’re not quite sure!
Now tonight when I lay snug in my bed
I’m a little concerned this thought might creep into my head:
What if he didn’t go back from where he came?
What if he’s after bigger game?!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
The Lady Slipper
Oh how I hope once more to see
While walking down the lane
Which leads me through the dreary woods
After a springtime rain
Onto a site that I know well
Where Lady Slippers grow
And on an old stump I will sit
And let my troubles go
There in the sun or in the shade
It matters not to me
I’ll sit alone with these orchids
And cherish what I see
They’re one of my favorite flowers
The pink and sometimes white
And I will sit for hours on end
To watch this lovely sight
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.