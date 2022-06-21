Wounded

I don’t know where to start

I don’t know what to say

I don’t know what to do

Do you?

I can’t even cry

I tried, I tried

I know I should

We all should

It would help they say

I know it would

I guess I’m cried out or something

There’s a point

And I guess I found it

Where damn I’ve got no more tears

Has this ever happened to you?

19 kids

They read their names on the news

And told their stories

And their hopes to make the world a better place

Ten God Damn years old

Can you comprehend that?

Can you? Can you?

Beautiful flowers now gone

Prayers? No, please!

I don’t talk to walls

We’ve got too many of those

Guns they’re a lot of fun!

Aren’t they?

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Weasel!

There was a weasel in our yard this spring

Which, in a way, was rather thrilling!

To see one is quite rare—

We’ve seen coyotes, bobcats and the occasional bear.

And, of course, we’ve seen plenty of deer.

But only one other weasel in the 40+ years I’ve lived here.

Still, the thrill is tempered by what I’ve discovered

That’s a little disturbing, even to a nature lover.

The weasel, you see, is not just mean—

In fact, they say he’s a killing machine.

He’s a carnivore and so he needs his meat,

But they say he kills more than he can eat.

He can make his way into chipmunks’ dens

Where he’ll kill and eat, then kill again.

Imagine feeling safe in your lair,

Then looking up and seeing a killer there!

And he’s a killer who wants to eat you!

He’ll even go after rabbits too!

Today I finished planting my garden,

So I hope I don’t sound way too hardened:

But we could stand to lose a rabbit or two.

A weasel outside might just do!

But today we had a shocking surprise;

Why, we could hardly believe our eyes!

Jayne yelled, “An animal just ran across the room!”

The tone of her voice made me come real soon!

We get an occasional mouse in the house so I wasn’t worried,

But when I leapt to the scene I saw a WEASEL scurry

Behind the couch and the other furniture.

Then he disappeared—where to we’re not quite sure!

Now tonight when I lay snug in my bed

I’m a little concerned this thought might creep into my head:

What if he didn’t go back from where he came?

What if he’s after bigger game?!

RAND BURNETT

Westmoreland

The Lady Slipper

Oh how I hope once more to see

While walking down the lane

Which leads me through the dreary woods

After a springtime rain

Onto a site that I know well

Where Lady Slippers grow

And on an old stump I will sit

And let my troubles go

There in the sun or in the shade

It matters not to me

I’ll sit alone with these orchids

And cherish what I see

They’re one of my favorite flowers

The pink and sometimes white

And I will sit for hours on end

To watch this lovely sight

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

