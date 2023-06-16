God Is My Ink
God is my ink, I am but the pen.
With God’s wisdom, through his knowledge,
My words shall flow.
May they make you happy, and sometimes sad.
But always inspire you, to read on.
May each word, with meaning and with thought,
Touch your heart and your soul,
Like waves from a river, reaching out to touch its shores
May God’s ink also reach out and somehow touch you.
May it give you strength and courage,
And may God’s blessing give you peace of mind.
Always knowing he is our savior,
Until such time as he calls us home to be with Him.
Keep a smile on your face,
And Jesus Christ in your heart.
These wise words come from the pen.
Amen
PHILIP HILLIKER
Keene
Sign of the Times
The heartbreak, the loneliness,
Sorrow and despair.
A great fear of living or dying,
War spread everywhere.
A child that has known no laughter,
Sad eyes never free of tears.
A child of these war wracked countries,
Grows old before its years.
Lay down your arms of combat,
Before it is too late.
Once more fill the world with love,
Instead of this awful hate.
It is the children, who have to suffer,
To save our foolish pride.
So when their world is blown to hell,
Where can these babies hide?
Where can these objects of love go?
When there is only hate everywhere.
How can they grow up to show peace?
When war is all they know.
They die in planes away from home,
Are bombed in their own home town.
Why is it so many have to die?
For a worthless piece of ground.
Lord in all your wisdom,
Your love and tenderness.
Reach down and please some how
Put a stop to the terrible mess.
MADDY (HALL) DANSEREAU
Swanzey
NOTE: This poem was written in 1993 as a response to the Vietnam War. In a note while resubmitting the poem to The Public Muse, Maddy (Hall) Dansereau writes: “If you read it you will notice that man has not learned much about loss of life through war, as we look at the world today. We can also see that it is “still” the children and innocent that must pay for man’s greed.”
Applicable Accord
Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech —
Envisioned a democratic republic for the United States!
Many of his revelations would be relevant today-
Concerning accomplishments of citizen aggregates!
Leaders representing populace should possess great ideals —
Using past wisdom facilitates how democracy operates!
The wealthy can benefit society with good works-
Or cause considerable harm with deceitful debates!
To quote, “The average person must be a good citizen” —
To ensure success with all capabilities that equates!
High standards of character, aesthetics and education —
Will persevere even when adversity or defeat awaits!
The “average” person will labor to care for family-
Then will strive to assist the general public fates!
Fights for his country, equality and human rights-
And tolerance for differences of opinion emancipates!
Thus, according to this speech, each individual-
Should accept responsibility for citizen incorporates!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
