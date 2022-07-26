Of a really bad time and a very good man, Born in New Hampshire in the county of Cheshire, And city of Keene in nineteen thirty-nine ...
He was a restless youth indecisively shy To make up his mind or fit in with peers, Yet delved in sundry things as in diversions of art, Music, and books to make his mind grow.
But there is something I think you should know:
I will tell you right now, and as best that I can, How an unassuming Yankee bursting with fire Quickly made his way south in a rapid beeline To help defenseless people who amid hue and cry, Still seemed to exist in bondage for years, Yet challenging the system and the law from the start, He laid down his life as very few know.
Pardon me if I extemporize ...
Forgive me if I tend to daydream ...
I tend to ramble, though you may object
To my impulsive ways!
Who is this person I speak about?
Someone who time has forgot ...
Only a handful now know his name:
He is Jonathan Myrick Daniels.
As a child, Jon could be an imp or a scamp Just like most little boys who were coming of age, Yet he struggled hard to seek a niche in his life To find and fulfil his destiny’s call, Like leaving his family’s church to join a new one Less basic and more liturgically made, For God became his focus in his thoughts and words, At least it was now for what lay ahead.
Jonathan Daniels is recognized
As the Granite State martyr from Keene,
Who was unjustly slain by sheer neglect
That haunts us to this day!
Killed in cold blood in a ruthless bout, Carried out by a vile good-for-naught, Who was found innocent of any murderer’s blame Of Jonathan Myrick Daniels.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Five Unrelated Poems
Jane
Yes, Jane I still have hair
Quite a bit actually
You’d be impressed
Maybe you’d think time hadn’t caught up with me
Or maybe you’d wonder what happened to us
The Tree
It’s not a sugar maple, it’s a mountain maple
Check the leaves
The “mountains” are red in early October
You can’t miss them
They’ll knock you out
Unless you can’t “see”
Billy O.
It has been over 50 years
Nam took him
Nam took all of us
And we still haven’t recovered
God, I miss him
Prisoners
Invisible chains
Bind us in the wrong way
My Great Great Grand Daddy
Took a bullet in Carrsville Virginia in May of 1863 for you
(0) comments
