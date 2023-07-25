Butterfly Park
This afternoon I released a butterfly-
In remembrance of my beloved!
Again I said a heartfelt good-bye-
Standing in front of his memorial stone!
The lovely Monarch flew toward the sky-
Departing from its envelope cocoon!
Watching it cruise, I uttered a sigh-
Knowing the special meaning of this glider!
Also honoring other souls whose names lie-
On markers in this peaceful paradise!
Supporting HCS and the Park will comply-
With a meaningful, personal tribute!
ESTHER CANTUA
Keene
This is Very Midsummer Madness
Why, this is very midsummer madness!
The moon is full in the sky ...
Is it in vogue to wear such gaudy fashions, For no one knows the reason why?
How then now do these hot and heated people, With mounds of sweat upon their brows and hands, Have gone this day absolutely topsy-turvy, Doing the outlandish that no one can understand?
Does it give some people pleasure to rove?
For like wanderers, they roam about in circles, And do it incessantly in droves!
Why then, what is the matter with this weather?
Can it be there is something in the air?
Endless days of heat then wind and rainfall, And little hope or outlook for a day more clear and fair.
What means these signs of the times?
Is it really the greenhouse effect or global warming When temperatures are rising on land and brine?
What comfort comes from this peevish, vexing mania?
Retire now, says I to get a pleasant rest, Away from all this folly and confusion:
Why, this is midsummer madness at its very best!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Buttercups
The buttercups out on my lawn
So beautiful and free
And yet so many people say
They’re weeds, I disagree
How can I mow them down
Those lovely yellow plants so bright
The prettiest around
Those buttercups are standing tall
Food for the hummingbirds and bees
Joy, certainly for me
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Another Day
(The Deep Six)
Last night six people were shot and killed over in Wayfair
Four adults and two little ones
I guess the perp got a little upset
When one of the adults took a photo of his honey
On the perp’s front lawn
Supposedly, the perp felt he was threatened so he ran and got his AR
(fully accessorized of course)
Stood his ground and mowed everyone down
“Just to make sure” he said
He later fessed to the Cops and said he was “sorry”!
His Public Defender told him to shut his trap
And found out that the perp hadn’t been given his “rights”
So he could get off pretty easy
People round here never thought this kind of stuff could happen
Coz everyone is so nice
Even to some of the brown and queer people
Well, not everyone of course
But you get my point
This is America
Where freedom rings
Like a ricochet off a Confederate monument
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
