Horn Pout Fishing
Now years ago on Chapman Pond
A dark and gloomy night
My friend and I, a leaking boat
A lantern flickers bright
Out on the pond there in the boat
With poles ready to go
And in the water, bait and hook
The lanterns steady glow
While in the water just below
The light is shining down
To our surprise a thousand fish
Just swimming all around
If we had only had a net
On that most epic day
We could have left our poles at home
And scooped the mass of gray
But soon our oars came into play
As we rode back to shore
And stories of that fateful night
Will live forever more
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Old Man Mountain
Old Man Mountain: Great Stone Face,
What is the meaning of life?
You alone have stood the test of time
Through ages of trouble and strife . . .
Is it tough to perceive it?
Is it hard to believe it?
Or is it not clear
Why we are here?
Old Man Mountain: Earth’s Profile,
What is the purpose of reality?
What road will I take today?
What price will I have to pay?
Will I ever find my way?
Oh, wise Old Man Mountain, tell me.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Issue
this child of mine is but some tissue
this child has a soul
this child of mine is a women’s issue
this child of mine has a goal
sleep child sleep Mother won’t alarm you
as you slumber through your growth
cry child cry do what you will
she gives you her solemn oath
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Karen’s Strawberry Cake: In Verse
Oh I could write an ode
that lasts from dusk ’til dawn
Or a catchy little rap
with rhymes not under done
But whether in haiku or epic
it matters not a whit
There’s just not enough poetry magic
to describe how delish is it.
CARIN TORP
Just a Sec.
I’m going to remember what I forgot just now
I know I will, I promise
Give me a sec.
It’s right here
On the tip of my whatchamacallit
You know, that thing I told you about
You remember that thing don’t cha?
Hold on will ya?
What was your question anyway, huh?
Oh, ya!
I got it now, just a sec.!
Cripes! I, I, I, I,…..
Sorry, really sorry, I’ll have to get back to you a little later
I should know it by then.
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
