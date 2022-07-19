Horn Pout Fishing

Now years ago on Chapman Pond

A dark and gloomy night

My friend and I, a leaking boat

A lantern flickers bright

Out on the pond there in the boat

With poles ready to go

And in the water, bait and hook

The lanterns steady glow

While in the water just below

The light is shining down

To our surprise a thousand fish

Just swimming all around

If we had only had a net

On that most epic day

We could have left our poles at home

And scooped the mass of gray

But soon our oars came into play

As we rode back to shore

And stories of that fateful night

Will live forever more

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

Old Man Mountain

Old Man Mountain: Great Stone Face,

What is the meaning of life?

You alone have stood the test of time

Through ages of trouble and strife . . .

Is it tough to perceive it?

Is it hard to believe it?

Or is it not clear

Why we are here?

Old Man Mountain: Earth’s Profile,

What is the purpose of reality?

What road will I take today?

What price will I have to pay?

Will I ever find my way?

Oh, wise Old Man Mountain, tell me.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

Issue

this child of mine is but some tissue

this child has a soul

this child of mine is a women’s issue

this child of mine has a goal

sleep child sleep Mother won’t alarm you

as you slumber through your growth

cry child cry do what you will

she gives you her solemn oath

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Karen’s Strawberry Cake: In Verse

Oh I could write an ode

that lasts from dusk ’til dawn

Or a catchy little rap

with rhymes not under done

But whether in haiku or epic

it matters not a whit

There’s just not enough poetry magic

to describe how delish is it.

CARIN TORP

Keene

Just a Sec.

I’m going to remember what I forgot just now

I know I will, I promise

Give me a sec.

It’s right here

On the tip of my whatchamacallit

You know, that thing I told you about

You remember that thing don’t cha?

Hold on will ya?

What was your question anyway, huh?

Oh, ya!

I got it now, just a sec.!

Cripes! I, I, I, I,…..

Sorry, really sorry, I’ll have to get back to you a little later

I should know it by then.

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.