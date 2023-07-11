Buttercups
The buttercups out on my lawn
So beautiful and free
And yet so many people say
They’re weeds, I disagree
How can I mow them down
Those lovely yellow plants so bright
The prettiest around
Those buttercups are standing tall
Food for the hummingbirds and bees
Joy, certainly for me
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
The Cathedral of the Pines
Where are you going this day, my friend?
“To the Cathedral of the Pines,” was his reply, “To pray that war and conflict might come to an end Beneath heaven’s billowing sapphire sky.”
“This place is in the woods,” to him I bluntly told, “With only trees for frames and walls amid the open air:
There is no shelter or protection from the elements or cold!”
“Nay, kind sir,” he said to me, “for God is always there.”
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Misstep
When thunder and lightning take the stage
and rain bounces off the street,
and wind and hail rake the roof,
I’m shielded from the wild weather,
warm and dry and safe inside,
and yet the doors and walls and roof
offer no shelter from missteps,
and wrongs that words cannot make right.
The sole of my shoe matched a pattern inverted
in cement fresh-poured to brace a post
for neighborhood games of basketball.
I felt no regrets until I got caught,
a newcomer to that small town in New York,
a fifth grader walking home from school.
My new neighbors knew me by my shoes.
JEFF STAPLES
The Greed Game
The Bible verse from Timothy proclaims-
“For the love of money is the root or all evil!”
Corporate America’s grand plan shames-
Examples of greed displays in many forms!
“Trickle Down Theory” not as claims-
While amassing millions for top echelon!
Instead of playing their hierarchy games-
Offer a fair standard of living for all!
Aggrieved caregivers’ future outlook maims-
Enduring hardships aiding the most vulnerable!
Those disabled, children and senior’s future aims-
Programs unable to sustain qualified employees!
Large corporations with well-known names-
Received large amount of monies when requested!
Business and government policies sharing blames-
When financial assistance would improve status quo!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Little Ms. Pyro
It seemed innocent enough
Ms. Greenhoe carting her little Billy
To preschool each morning
She’d rev her six cylinder SUV Grand Illusion to 2,700 RPMs
Crank up some Taylor Swift’s, “Shake It Off!” (Yeah, Baby!)
And let her beast ransack everyone with 10,000 combustions per minute
Ms. G. of course, had no idea that 1.2 billion others were doing the same thing
All across our planet
In Gambia, Peru, Mali, and even at Standing Rock
People are cooking on open fires
Well into the darkness of plight
Three billion and counting
Goat meat, potatoes and maize
Simmering under heavens gaze
Quebec, the size of three states of Texas
Burns
500 plus wildfires at last count
250 out of control
Little fires big fires
Oh, what shall we do?
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
