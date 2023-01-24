Keisters: What To Do About Them
Why do they think backwards?
What’s the pay off?
Their people love them
And then get the shaft
They wonder why
“What happened?”
Can they not connect the dots?
Maybe they’re used to getting screwed, the norm!
But complain they will
They don’t see the trees for the forest
Or something like that
Why should I worry you ask?
You never bought their bull
Because I say, me and the wife get the shaft too
That is of course, if they have their filthy hands on the reins
So, the only answer
And there only is one
I say kick their keisters
All the way to Neverland
Or some similar place devoid of light
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Memphis to Dallas
Gospel Brunch*
Precious Lord take my hand
Lead me on help me stand
Jack Daniels
I am tired
Jim Beam
I am weak
Wild Turkey
I am worn
Bud Light
Dicks Bar
Stale smoke
Through the storm
Jack Kennedy
Through the night
Elvis
Lead me on to the Light
Martin Luther King
Gospel Brunch Dallas
Lead me home
*Written while sitting at a bar in Dallas, Texas, where they were hosting a Sunday morning Gospel Brunch. Had just arrived from Memphis.
ARTHUR POPE
Peterborough
