We Walk By Faith
(Inspired by the words of Martin Luther King, Jr.)
We walk by faith: yes, the good book is so right!
We walk by faith, and not by sight . . .
In this tabernacle, hear our people moan, Yet, in spite of these burdens and pains, look and see how we have grown!
We walk by faith: yes, we’re so proud to say it!
We walk by faith, and we’re sure to obey it!
Somehow we must learn to adjust on that final day When tears and fears disperse, and rewards at long last come our way!
We may be despised, bullied. and deprived, Taunted and reviled, unloved and defiled, But we have the drive to thrive and reach our goals!
We scuffle and tussle for our esteem,
We beaver with fever to be redeemed,
We wonder and hunger,
Then languish to vanquish the stress that oppressed all our souls!
So, don’t feel abhorred, chastised, and ignored, Nervous and ashamed, daunted and defamed, Or think you’re debased and disgraced at any rate!
We’ll dally and rally with eager eyes
To clasp and to grasp that old pie in the sky!
We won’t be all at home free till candor and slander Are no more in this war of hate!
We walk by faith, and our eyes are wide opened!
We walk by faith, all together with friends!
One day we’ll run free in the sun, not like a stray waif, For he who has made us will surely come to aid us, Who taught us to walk by faith!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.