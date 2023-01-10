A New Washer (Bells & Whistles)
The day has come. I knew it would
My washer finally died
Appliance stores, I checked that day
For me then to decide
All I want is something easy
Nothing fancy for me
The store clerk showed me what she had
And simple was the key
Delivery came, and my first load
My laundry, what to choose
There’s “Heavy Duty” or “Normal”
And I am so confused
There’s “Whites” or “Colors”, “Towels” to choose
“Cold Wash” or “Sanitize”
“Regular” or Wrinkle Control”
I sit and agonize
Perhaps I’ll go with “Delicates”
Oh, I don’t need this stress
But wait, I know just what to do
I’ll shut my eyes and press
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Two Threats
In 2020 the pandemic hit
And Trump lost his re-election bid.
It took two years to do it,
But I finally caught COVID.
Fortunately, my symptoms were mild
And only lasted a little while.
I was undoubtedly helped by my vaccinations,
Which also gave me heart to take a California vacation.
I knew I risked coming down with COVID.
What I didn’t know was how much people are DONE with COVID!
On the plane I was one of only a few to wear a mask.
I guess for others it’s too much to ask.
But vaccines and boosters over the last two years
Helped me dodge the serious symptoms I had feared.
Is it possible the last two years have also taught
More people about the dangers that Trump has brought
To the fore with his continuing Big Lie?
So that maybe more people are asking why
Would I support the man who led an insurrection
And continues to claim he won the 2020 election?
Are the midterm results really a Trump rejection?
That idea might not hold up upon closer inspection.
It seems likely he hasn’t lost much of his base,
And the poor results may just be a case
Of increased motivation and turn-out on the other side—
No longer willing to sort of let things slide
As they see the threat to our democracy
Presented in detail by the January 6 committee.
And with Roe v. Wade overturned
Maybe more people are finally concerned
About losing their rights under the Trump Republican brand
As they are even talking about a federal abortion ban.
And even when the Democrats did win
The margins in some races were razor thin.
Such thin margins aren’t a Trump repudiation.
He remains a threat to the nation.
So too COVID remains a threat
With possible mutations that haven’t happened yet.
So let’s remain vigilant and highly motivated
So that the Trumpsters’ threat can be negated.
And as for COVID’s threat to the nation—
For heaven’s sake get a vaccination!
P.S. In case you don’t believe that Trump’s a threat
How much more explicit can this threat get
Than when he says the Constitution should be suspended?
Isn’t it time the Republicans’ embrace of Trump ended??
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
