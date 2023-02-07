Ode to a Valentine
(Found among the lost papers of Britain’s Merlin the Wizard)
My heart has not loved until now ...
It never has passed this way before ...
It only awoke a while ago
The minute She walked across the floor.
My soul has not lived until now ...
It never has laughed or shed a tear ...
It just felt the tender hand of love
The moment She whispered in my ear.
Two hearts that beat as one—that is love,
Which heaven sends from above ...
Two lives joined on this day with a ring
Won’t part despite what fates might bring ...
One love that’s shared by two hearts
Can blossom in time and grow
As sure as rivers flow.
My life has not been touched until now ...
It always was empty as they say ...
Without pause it suddenly came alive
This very hour of this very day.
My world has been changed for the good ...
My reasons are all too strange somehow,
For my life has not been touched,
My soul has not lived,
And my heart has not loved until now.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Welcome 2023?
What will we see in ’23?
Something new? or another ’22?
More of the pandemic?
More political polemics?
Putin bombing Ukraine?
No snow—just winter rain?
China menacing Taiwan?
More threats from Kim Jong-un?
Trump gets more unhinged
And further on the fringe?
Gun control bills fail
As victims’ families wail?
Recession grips the nation?
More and more inflation?
Widespread forest fires
As temps climb higher and higher?
Periods of extreme drought
While deniers still cast doubt?
Elsewhere flooding rain
Causing chaos and more pain.
Lest you get the blues
From all this crummy news
Maybe ’23 already rocks:
Devers signs with Sox!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.