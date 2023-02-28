The New Years Resolution
My resolution now achieved
So many would have bet
That I would never reach my goal
But now it has been met
Five pounds in just the last four weeks
I weighed myself today
And now it’s time to celebrate
With ice cream on my tray
The ice cream cups are very small
I stopped and bought a few
The store had all the flavors there
Some flavors that were new
There in the cooler in the back
I found a Pumpkin Spice
I’ll eat that when I do get home
I’m sure it will taste nice
I’ll have a little bit of each
And then of course I’ll quit
The Chocolate and Vanilla tubs
From each a little bit
There’s Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake
Of course Cookies N’ Cream
And Very Berry Strawberry
And Chocolate Almond Dream
But then the Coffee comes to mind
The Peach and Eggnog too
There’s Rocky Road and Cookie Dough
The Pecan Pie is new
I tasted each throughout the week
Then on my scales I stood
It must be batteries I guess
The readout wasn’t good
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
February 5th and 40 degrees!
February 5th and 40 degrees —
We seem to have emerged from the deep freeze!
We’ve just endured 17 below
A week after shoveling a foot of snow
Which caused us to lose our power
For 36 long hours!
Now the 10-day forecast is rather benign
And I must confess that I’d be lying
If I didn’t admit to thoughts of spring
And the wonderful changes each spring brings.
Though our driveway’s now a sheet of ice
I can’t help thinking that it’ll be nice
When everything turns to shades of green
And springtime finally makes the scene.
But I guess it’s really quite alright
To see the beauty of all this white.
So cold and snow I won’t lament —
I’ll try to enjoy each icy moment
Until beautiful spring finally arrives
And everything comes alive.
On second thought, is there any reason
We can’t just skip mud season??
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
Blue
You’ve felt it
Maybe even today
Something, somewhere, somebody
Dismissed you and your heart lost its mojo
And impaled you against your own wall of truth
Why you chose Willie Dixon
Instead of Taylor Swift
Only in this moment does it make sense
You felt it didn’t you?
It’s said the blues is three chords and the truth
Truth found you today
And took you all the way there
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Charitable Compassion
If acquisition is your aim
Whether monetary or materialistic
Success in business will foster fame-
Support multiple options!
A comfortable lifestyle you can claim-
Hard work offers compensation!
Share where needed, without blame-
Circumstances may be beyond control!
Some will use an excuse lame-
But with abundance comes obligation!
Not necessary to have a famous name-
Like Jimmy Carter’s role model status!
Life events can cause serious bane-
Grateful would be the recipients!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
