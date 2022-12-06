Later, Not Now
Don’t want to talk about it, understand?
Don’t want to talk about it now
Not now maybe later
Now is not the time
There’s nothing we can do right now
There will be a time, but now is not it
We’ve got bigger fish to fry
Now, our thoughts and prayers are what’s needed
This is the time to bow our heads, bend our knees, and fold our hands
Later we can talk about it
But not now at this moment
This moment is all about the families and their needs
It’s not about what we should or shouldn’t do
That’s not our task, now the families need us
So let us comfort them
And give them the time and space they need in their hour of sorrow
Let’s come together to help them heal their wounded hearts
That should be our calling
What has happened can’t be undone
We can sooth their pain by joining hands
The answers will come
Now it is all about those in need
And our bounded “Grace”!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Ball
We won, but looking now:
It was not everything,
Or the only thing,
Not even the big thing.
It was more:
The joy
Of playing well,
Against others,
With others.
Striving as a team,
Rivalries confined,
Envies stayed,
To achieve a goal.
Each as thrilled,
As determined,
As lucky,
As the others were.
To be there,
Playing a part,
In that instant,
Forever unique.
Comfort is:
Recalling those times,
Feeling those moments,
Hearing that crowd,
The all that was
Reciting the names,
Seeing the faces,
Recounting the effort,
Of so long ago.
Remembering the tension,
The sometime doubts,
Then the success,
Against the odds.
And the practice,
The dedication,
The passion,
That got us there.
Past but not dead,
Done but not over,
’Til the last is gone,
The time forgotten.
KEN WALTON
Spofford
After the Yard Sale
I had some things, I did not want
Piled in a generous load
Perhaps someone could use these things
I left them by the road
And next to all of these items
Posted a sign that read
A one-word line that stated “FREE”
That’s all the sign had said
Two days went by, all things were gone
But also my “Free” sign
Next time I’ll have to modify
And add another line
The new sign reads in big letters
It’s “FREE” on the first line
And though I should not have to add
I did, “But not this sign”
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like Parade Magazine weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 8 a.m. via email.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.