A few seasonal haiku snapshots
fourth-grade classroom
somewhere a piano
outside, snow falls
ice fishing
a toddler peers down
the borehole
chrysalis
my car sheds its skin
of rain-soaked snow
the tao is near
when the axe cleaves the log
in just one stroke
a thousand gems
arranged on black velvet -
winter night sky
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam
Dear Public Muse
Please see the document herein attached
Written by me completely from scratch.
This poem was submitted some time ago
Its ultimate fate I do not know.
Was preference given to superior verse?
(Though what’s printed seems no better or worse)
The theme is no way controversial
Nor fairly judged as adversarial.
The poem merely recalls a once upon time
A nostalgic look back set down without rhyme.
It may prove humdrum to most of the crew
Yet strike a chord with an appreciative few.
If the poem as is has been rejected
Please advise how it might yet be perfected.
I would gladly give it another try
And submit a revision by and by.
But if the poem is fit to print
Please take this note to be a hint
To give your readers at last a chance
To critique my modest song and dance.
KEN WALTON
Spofford
