Sounds of the Season
Among the deals at shops on sale
I hear the sounds ring out
The speakers mark the holidays
With music all about
Anticipating Christmas Day
With frenzy everywhere
Above the bustle and the noise
The music’s playing there
There’s “Silent Night” and “Silver Bells”
And “Little Drummer Boy”
There’s “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls”
And Johnny needs a toy
“The First Noel” is playing now
“Frosty the Snowman” too
And “Hark the Herald Angel Sing”
Now playing just for you
“O Holy Night” is ringing out
I hear it loud and clear
“Joy to the World” and “Let it Snow”
Among the songs this year
Sounds of the Season playing now
The world now filled with joy
I wish it lasts throughout the year
We found Johnny a toy
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Some Musical Haiku
ellington
street party music
in a tux
miles davis
so much said
with the notes unplayed
buddy rich
four-armed dervish
with a drum kit
hush, listen -
coltrane is breathing
his prayers
burn bright, burn hot,
burn fast - jimi hendrix
stevie ray vaughan
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam
Frankly, I Just Don’t Care
(A Yuletide Offering)
I don’t care who or what you bow down to
Or if you don’t bow down to anyone or anything at all
I don’t care if you prefer McCartney over Lennon or Ringo over George
I don’t care if you don’t understand a flea flicker
I don’t care if you’ve never read a Cormac McCarthy novel
I don’t care if you can no longer hike the Red Heart Trail
I don’t care if you don’t care one iota about what is going on in D.C.
I don’t care if you change the color of your hair
I don’t care if your brownies are always undercooked
I don’t care about Kim’s new line of naked bathing suits
I don’t care about living large
I don’t care about the fools on the Hill
I don’t care about the neighbor’s new Audi
I don’t care if you sometimes mispronounce our last name
I don’t care if you kick my butt in bowling (every time)
I don’t care if you want to lead when we waltz and step on my toes
I don’t care if we cancel Christmas and just relax
I don’t care if you forget my birthday
I don’t care if it rains all week on our vacation
I don’t care if we never get to Vilnius or Belfast
I don’t care if we miss our flight to LA and are holed up in a Hotel 6
I don’t care if bluegrass isn’t your thing, but you do like Billy String’s voice
I don’t care about the Supreme Court, they’re bought
I only care that you sit beside me as the sun blinks farewell to our day
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
