I Dance with Trees
I step on the floor, right into his arms.
I look at his face, there is no alarm.
I’m right where I should be as a waltz has begun.
I know this night will be nothing but fun.
I can hardly catch my breath as I cover the floor.
I’m happy, I’m dancing, I feel so adored.
The floor has disappeared and I’m surrounded by mist.
Please don’t let this dance end, it’s my fanciful wish.
Reality has returned and I’m back on my deck,
With the sky turning dark, a storm’s coming, I bet.
My trees begin to move, quite slowly at first,
And all of a sudden there is a huge burst!
My line of maples begin to embrace each other.
They’re dancing, they’re dancing with one another.
They begin like a waltz with a slow steady swing.
It is so beautiful, like a white heron on the wing.
The storm has turned strong, the trees begin their great bow.
They almost reach the ground, but they just know how
To pull back and make a delightful sweep,
A rumba, a two-step, a ballet, will there be a repeat?
I watch my maples dance and play.
The music is always in the dance each day.
So look for your dance in your own special place.
It will always put a great big smile on your face.
MARION ECKHARD
Keene
How Many?
How many more days do I get?
How many?
How many more times
will I be able to watch the clouds
sailing by overhead —
like three-masters in full sail
on an azure sea ...
like horsies ...
or angels ...
will the wind serenade me?
playing its airs on the trees
each tree a violin with 1,000 strings
each tree a percussionist
with a myriad arms
each tree a player
in the symphony for percussion
and wind ...
How many more?
There’s no way to know, really —
no way but one
and that’s to ride the train
to the very end of the line
where each day along the way
is another dollar in the bank.
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive the ELF weekly newsletter?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.