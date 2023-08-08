Zoning and Growth
Propose a poem about zoning
And you’re sure to hear some moaning.
Maybe it’s better to talk about growth,
Or maybe we can do both.
They say we need more housing
’Cause employers are grousing —
They can’t get employees to stay here
Notwithstanding decent pay here.
So they decreased the rural lot size,
But do you really think it’s wise
To go from 5 acres to two?
What will that really do
Besides create more single-family dwellings
Which currently are selling
For $200k or more —
Which many workers can’t afford!
So at the end of it all
We generate suburban sprawl
Without more affordable housing
And with employers still grousing!
Is this move really made to “grow” the City?
And is that something we want to see?
At the local level, as well as the State
It seems we want growth just for growth’s sake.
The same seems especially true for our nation.
Instead of burning up resources save them for future generations!
Would it really be a tragedy
If we had 0% growth in the GDP?
And the same question about our population:
Would 0% growth really mean stagnation?
As we baby boomers age and die
We could be replaced by Gen X, then Gen Y.
We don’t need a population boom
To take up more of our limited room.
As once expressed in the world theater,
Is the U.S. really a “world eater”?
Or, as expressed very well
In the song by Joni Mitchell,
(Is her warning all for naught?!)
Are we going to “pave paradise and put up a parking lot?”
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
Reflections in an Open Meadow
The sun was made to guide my way
To view the brilliant grandeur of every passing day!
The moon was likewise fashioned to be
A lesser lamp in darkness to keep watch over me!
The wind enlivens me yet helps me well to cope With rainstorms, clouds, and tempests that leave so little hope!
The water refreshes me when I am feeling thirst indeed, And the earth provides me with everything that I need!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Windows
Those days when I’d be out to play
Now gone, I hate to say
But here I am, now old and gray
And I will face each day
Here by my window as I sit
And watch the daily view
The birds and bees are hard at work
Out with the morning dew
Beyond the lawn, the cars drive by
Each has a place to go
The neighbor’s truck, vacation trip
Goes by, his boat in tow
The kids are playing, down the road
The school bus coming late
But they don’t mind, as time goes by
Much willing there to wait
The mail truck drives right by again
My coffee now is gone
I’ll make another pot and sit
And watch the fading dawn
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
