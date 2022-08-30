Just Like That
It could all end just like that
Here, than gone
And you wouldn’t even know it
Your cerebral plug suddenly pulled
People on the street would talk and talk and talk
Death happens!
You didn’t see it coming that day
You had other plans
A round of golf
A mouthwatering real estate deal
A back slap or two
And some beers and burgers with the boys later at the nineteenth hole
People would talk and shake their heads
Some would claim they knew
Some would rather not say
They’d check their phones and Facebook the world
It’s not always gift wrapped
Waiting for you to give the go ahead
A bolt of lightning, a stray bullet,
Or that little heart issue Dr. Tower urged you to look into
Could take care of your waking and wondering days
Just like that!
And the people would talk and talk and talk!
But never really know!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
