A Puzzler
Here’s something that I’d like to know:
Why do some of us like puzzles so?
Don’t we have enough to figure out in everyday living
Without the conundrums these puzzles are giving?
I personally like the Times crossword
But Saturday’s can be so hard it’s completely absurd!
Then there are cryptic crosswords by Henry Hook—
It’s taken me years to get through half of the book!
And online Sporcle offers a Saturday Sudoku
Which quite often I’m afraid I can’t get through.
And sometimes you might hear me mumble,
“Why can’t I GET this Jumble?!”
Still, it’s satisfying when you DO succeed.
Maybe it’s just the challenge we need,
Or that with a puzzle you KNOW when you’ve found the answer,
But with life’s problems you can never be sure.
Maybe THAT’S why we like to solve a puzzle.
Now excuse me while I tackle this Wuzzle!
Oh, and oops, here’s one more hurdle:
I guess it’s time I learned to Wordle!
RAND BURNETT
Westmoreland
Reminisce
Not someone you’ll ever forget-
Though no longer in human guise!
Dark complexion from Hispanic heritage-
Looking younger than age would surmise!
Left a lingering mark in myriad ways-
A role model with rhetoric wise!
Skilled storyteller and gifted carver-
Awarded many a “Best in Class” prize!
Hand with tools; versed re: antiques-
Could repair anything, whatever the size!
Reverence for family, democracy and flag-
Each entity equally valued to comprise!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
Here Am I — Send Me
(Inspired by the words of Jonathan Daniels: March 20, 1939-Aug. 20, 1965)
In your hearing, it’s all perfectly true, So don’t marvel or wonder at things that I say ...
As it’s written: the wind blows where it wills, And the Lord knows I’m resolute my pathway is set ...
I’ve changed on a dime,
But I’m not changed towards you,
And it’s quite clear to see
I’m still the same man.
Up to now, I didn’t know what to do ...
I existed as best I could from day to day ...
I was truly mundane and run-of-the mill, And the most lost, befuddling soul that you ever met ...
For such a long time
I didn’t have a clue,
Then Isaiah spoke to me,
And took me by the hand.
“Whom shall I send this very day,
And who then will go for us?
Then I said, ‘Lord, here am I!
Send me, if it be thus!’ ”
Open my eyes so I can see ...
Open my ears so I can hear ...
Open my heart so I can work
Your will from far and near.
I can’t ignore it, nor can I sit back and watch All this malice and mankind’s inhumanity to man!
I hear the calling, and I must answer it now, God, you know me, so let me be your method of peace ...
I’m firm and steadfast,
For I can’t turn back now,
And I’ll always keep in mind
The words of Isaiah ...
“Whom shall I send this very day,
And who then will go for us?
Then I said, ‘Lord, here am I!
Send me, if it be thus!’ ”
Open my eyes so I can see ...
Open my ears so I can hear ...
Open my heart so I can work
Your will from far and near.
Please don’t think less of the things I do ...
Pray for me, and pray for the world,
And I’ll pray for you.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
