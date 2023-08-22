Fly Like the Eagle
Where down the street are you going today?
Where are you bound now, my new-found friend?
May the road be not winding or long on your way, And may it rise up to greet you at your journey’s end.
Time be your friend on your lingering flight ...
May you be guided by the wind and the stars ...
May you be shielded by day and by night, And may you safely return home from near and afar.
Spread your wings and fly like the eagle!
Sail high wherever you so fare!
May you be numbered among all the many
In heaven’s boundless and unconditional care.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
August at a Glance
In August we like to read and drift off
Drooling on the open pages
Flapping away on our laps
And grabbing the last chapter of summer
There’s something different about August
The shadows now stretch further and blacker
Then they did in May and June
Night creeps in earlier
And alarms you once you’ve noticed
That darkness has set in at 8:00
Goldenrod and Chicory
Frame the back roads
And there is this feeling of doom
When the first red leaf
Appears on the big maple outside
The world turns quietly
Counting off the minutes of your life
Soon it will be September
And for a month maybe more
A little breathing room
Before the long slog sets in
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Quintessential Qualities
Nature’s mesmerizing variegations
Flows from the aurora borelis firmament
Hues resplendent in flowers, fish and birds
Rainbows and sunsets permeate the heavens
Among the verdant coniferous trees in Autumn
Master Artist spews deciduous trees with splendor
Even mortals exhibit several diverse complexions
Our personal attire may include vivid adornment
Home decor will proclaim preferred colorations
Holidays add embellishments for festive occasions
Surrounded by vibrant beauty in our environment
Within domiciles and various outdoor habitats
Notice and appreciate the exquisite pigmentation
Enshrouding flora, fauna and scientific events
ESTHER M. CANTUA
