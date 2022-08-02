Untitled
Why do all the people in the world disagree
Won’t you please tell me why
In all the city streets around the world they scream
Can’t you hear our children cry
Hear the pounding of drums...hear the thunder of their gun
All I see..I can’t believe..is our children on the run
God put us on this earth with love for you and me
Why do we always disagree
What happened to hello my friend, let me shake your hand
Tomorrow will never come unless we take a stand
Hear the pounding of drums...hear the thunder of their guns
Fighting with our neighbors over petty little things
With other countries and the wars they bring
Vietnam, the Middle East, Ukraine, Afghanistan
What happened to the love of our fellow man
Yesterday’s tomorrows are today’s anxieties
Hear the children cry...won’t you please
Reach out your hand to me, together we must pray
We can’t waste another day
MARK ARON
Keene
