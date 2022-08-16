August Heat
The crickets are singing tonight
Out on the summer lawn
“Look out, the end is coming,
The end is coming!”
But hardly a human soul is paying attention
They’re too caught up in splashing,
Grilling, sunning, and slurping to notice!
The long hot summer has taken hold
And the thought of what is to come
Just melts their brains
But the crickets sing
“The end is coming
The end is coming”
Until the sun breaks the day
And their voices fade
Time matters
The male’s forewings scrape together
Hypnotic music fills the night air
Are there any females listening?
And, if so, are they spellbound and ready?
On my lawn tonight!
Just take a listen!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Dust Bunnies —
Where do they come from?
I’ve never let them in my house
The windows down and tight
I saw no entry by the door
No, neither day or night
And yet they do proliferate
Grows larger as they do
In corners and under the chairs
And under my bed too
Now in my quest to understand
Just how they are conceived
I’ve learned a secret here that you
May not have yet perceived
You often can eradicate
Those dreadful roaming pests
A simple trick that I have learned
Eliminates their nests
But you must have the fortitude
And every week or so
You clean your rooms and vacuum too
So they might cease to grow
I have not answered how they’re formed
Or how they’ve come to grow
I do not know this mystery
Nor do I want to know
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
The Ballad of Jonathan Daniels
(March 20, 1939 — August 20, 1965)
(Part 2)
What brings a Yankee from Keene, New Hampshire Down to the Yellowhammer state in Dixieland?
What drives a dude who is north of the border To go a thousand miles to lend a helping hand?
He has a zest for life that is matchless!
His verve and vim are sincere!
His quest for liberty never rests
Despite the cries and the tears!
How does a young man from old New England Connect with all of this injustice in the South?
What prompts a fella to risk life and limb for others, Not knowing them from Adam who have been badmouthed?
He is a voice of doom to most cynics,
A stroke of luck to believers,
A risky business to homespun hicks,
A miracle to all grievers!
Jonathan Myrick Daniels,
What is your destiny?
What is your grand strategy?
What makes you who you are?
Brother, have you gone too far?
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.