Early Evening
Leaves rustle as they shimmer
in a breeze that hovers near,
while overhead clouds blanket the sky,
and yet as the sun sinks in the west,
it brightens treetops and hillsides,
its rays verging on horizontal,
lighting clouds on their undersides
while we walk across the stage,
in a theater framed by heaven and earth,
and as we turn our backs to the light,
we watch our lumbering shadows grow
until they mingle with the night.
JEFF STAPLES
Keene
You Are Not Alone
When you are fraught with rage or at bay, You are not alone — there is always someone who can listen ...
When you are filled with anguish or gloom, You are not alone — there is always someone who will listen ...
You may not find an answer today,
But even so, someone is there ready to listen ...
When trials and tribulations loom,
And taking heart seems downright absurd, Think twice before you curse or blaspheme ...
Choose your words wisely, and do not delay As things are not always what they may seem, For you are not alone — someone is out there, waiting to listen.
When you are feeling either blue or gray, You are not alone — there is always someone who could listen ...
When you are affronted, irate, or hurt,
You are not alone — there is always someone who should listen ...
Although life may distance itself away,
Yet all the same, someone is there to listen ...
When you are vexed or treated like dirt
That makes you feel quite lower than fleas, Control your passions before all is done, Then consider the consequences you may pay, Therefore, put a curb on your lurid tongue, For you are not alone — someone is nearby, willing to listen.
If you are fraught with ire or dismay,
You are not alone — there is always someone around to listen ...
If you are filled with sorrow or doom,
You are not alone — there is always someone close by to listen ...
Believe and you surely will find a way:
Just have some faith — someone is there pausing to listen ...
Life is more than cradle to tomb,
But something greater that has not occurred ...
Temper yourself with mere self-esteem,
Then choose your path wisely, and do not waylay As things are not always what they may seem, For you are not alone — I will listen.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Fireflies or Lightning Bugs
Oh, where are all the lightning bugs
Those we pursued at night
With kids in our neighborhood
We’d all run toward their light
Oh where are all the fireflies
Flashing their pretty sight
The joys we had, as it got dark
On each and every night
I look today but most are gone
Not as it was before
And kids now have new games to play
On gaming screens indoors
What is the draw that took away
The fun outdoors at night
When kids all round the neighborhood
Came chasing lights in flight
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
Accountable Advancement
Time on earth for perfection of soul-
Always fall short of ultimate goal!
Some come closer to that of our Lord-
Their gifts to humanity’s populace soared!
Mother Teresa, Dalai Lama among few-
Lives entwined with spiritual worldview!
Most of us struggle to do what is right-
Evoking The Golden Rule when facing plight!
Impossible to reach completion of quintessence-
Coping with whatever misfortune dispenses!
Helps to put others before your own need-
The procedure of purpose fated to succeed!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
