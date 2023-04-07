The Legend of the First Easter Rabbit
Part 2 of 2
There is not enough time to explain the rescue — albeit it was a success:
The rabbit led the poultry flock beyond the hills and streams without duress, Where hidden in a sheltered haven — a secret refuge quite far away, Dwelt the rabbit with the chickens turning out eggs for Easter Sunday ...
The rabbit somehow was able to color these eggs a bright red and green:
Red was for our Lord’s suffering, while green was for the new vernal scene, Thus, he hid them in nests near the urchins’ domiciles, taking his cue from Santa Claus, Surprising boys and girls on Easter morning, without breaking any laws.
So, this folktale went on for years and years as history seems to tell, But like Santa Claus, was this bunny immortal — likewise, his chicken colleagues as well?
Would you blot out childhood innocence, or destroy a youngster’s faith, Even if that tiny tot be from a posh background or is merely just a forlorn waif? Well legends come, and legends go, but this one will unquestionably endure, For nothing dies or fades away when it is wholesome, good, and pure, Yet, last but not least, I forgot to tell you the name of this amazing bunny:
For now, you know the marvelous tale of the first Easter Rabbit named Coney.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
Just Saying Once Again
Stay woke I say, and don’t cancel me! I’m not gaslighting you, never have never will. I was just kidding when I told you leap before you look. So, hear me out, you know the drill by now. Yes, we can agree to disagree. Come on folks, we’re like family here. You’ve asked, are we there yet? Hey, long story short, remember I don’t do drama this is common sense, let’s keep it real! OK?! Please friends, trust the science, this is a no brainer if you ask me. It’s a fluid situation though, so chill. If I may, let me unpack this just a little bit more, here’s the deal, it’s like this, you need to live, laugh, and love. YOLO, man! and as I have repeated over and over until I was blue in the face, my go to has always been, love the sinner hate the sin. Finally, you’ve asked for the umpteenth time why? Because I said so, that’s why!
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Plastic Pollution
Usage of plastics is accelerating-
At an alarmingly unacceptable rate!
Bottled water a contributing factor-
Purchased in massive quantities great!
Varied containers line grocery stores-
Using glass would help status mitigate!
Inexpensive reusable bags can be purchased-
At many businesses throughout the state!
Also available are earth friendly receptacles-
No stepping on Fido’s piles; you can relate!
Only 10% of all plastics are recyclable-
Tainted waterways; we cannot afford to wait!
Example – “The Great Pacific Garbage Patch!”
Decontaminate now or are we too late?
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keene
