A ways down Edgar Road there’s a bridge over the the brook of my childhood
The most recent of three built is still over that water below
Over six decades ago my bare feet would run on the gravel road to the narrow bridge
Tossing pebbles down into the water
Maybe fishing with a pole my Dad made for me
In time the road is paved, my life grows and fades
The brook water has traveled so many miles,
The flow of time continues and a bridge remains.
FRED HOWLAND
Keene
The Song of King Arthur
(Found among the lost papers of Britain’s Merlin the Wizard)
Whoso pulleth out the sword of the anvil and the stone, He too, is rightwise born the king of all England, And he who wieldeth well the blade of the iron and the rock, Is sanctified and blest by God as our monarch.
When the land is quelled by those who have labored for its worth, When people are as one and earth is again fair, Then a righteous king shall come, and the sword shall rise once more, And he shall reunite the tribes of all England!
And as the prophets foretold:
This is the year of the Once and Future King!
Heaven shall ordain the Once and Future King!
This is the time of the Once and Future King!
He shall come again — the Once and Future King!
God help him for his great might,
As he is His servant both day and night, So, pray for the one who was and is to be The Once and Future King!
