The Olde Front Porch
Oh how I miss the old front porch
With friends and loved ones there
And on the breeze, the songs ring out
To please the salty air
While on the porch we sit and talk
The conversation there
Of travels here and to the beach
The mellow ocean air
Oh how I wish that now was then
Stare in your eyes while there
But trips do end and so do ties
And clouds now fill the air
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
She Bear
She was hungry
It had been months
And her cubs had been a drain
We met face to face, rather snout to snout on my back porch
Her eyes told her story
I knew then, what I had to do
The birds could wait a little longer
Momma was starving and I had plenty
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
Unexpected Prank
Imperative to have good dental health-
Decided important to obtain a water pic!
Instructions for proper use and care-
So easy; just press to hear the first click!
Discovered there’s a learning curve-
Water spurts out; you need to be quick!
Hadn’t expected to get thoroughly drenched-
Laughed out loud; what a startling trick!
Accompanying a Pic, an electric toothbrush-
Even that component required usage slick!
Making strange sounds if unevenly held-
Grasp both at proper angle to avoid neck crick!
Confident of managing these implements well-
With daily hygiene routine I’ll consistently stick!
ESTHER M. CANTUA
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
