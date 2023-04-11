What’s Next
Everything is canceled for tomorrow
Forget getting your teeth fixed
It’s not going to happen
You won’t be able to move
So put the tea on
Make it strong
And pray you don’t lose power
They’re saying this is going to be a big one
One for the ages
Whatever that means
Stay off the roads
Unless you drive a Kenworth
It’s going to come down one inch per hour
So practice your shoveling
You don’t have any time to waste
Build a snow man with the kids
This might be your only chance
One last hoot
Except for the time you have left
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
time travel
an unlabeled CD
found during a search
for an installation disk...
curiosity beckons
luring me into the past
into a forgotten shrine
to a former lover...
the photos:
was my hair really that dark?
her smile that warm?
did we really sit that close?
the letters:
did she really care so for me?
did I really emerge from my shell?
did our slow dance really happen?
the journal:
how could I not see the inevitable?
that the dream had to end
that I must someday awaken
to an otherwise empty bed?
hours later
I eject the CD
return it to its case
and myself to the now
as disoriented as from a nap...
awash in vague melancholy
and a formless regret
for what almost was
ROY SUNTER
Fitzwilliam
