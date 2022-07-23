senior-studenthousing

Nadia Abdullah, 25, with Judith Allonby, 64, holding Mango the cat, have been roommates in Malden, Mass., since May 2019.

 Nadia Abdullah

Nadia Abdullah was on the hunt for an affordable apartment in the Boston area a few months before she graduated from college.

“It was a little frustrating because I couldn’t find anything in my budget,” said Abdullah, 25, who was sharing on-campus housing with four other students until she graduated from Tufts University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.