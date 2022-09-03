While using a different pharmacy to get a much lower drug cost has one definite benefit, there is also a potential problem: A new pharmacist won’t know you. If you only take one drug prescription to that new pharmacy, they won’t know what other drugs you’re taking. And therein can lie a serious outcome.

It’s called polypharmacy, and it means that we’re taking multiple prescription drugs. Technically, the definition means we’re taking at least five medications, but it doesn’t take five to potentially create a risk. Even taking four drugs comes with an increased risk of falls, for example.

