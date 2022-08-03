Eric Sawyer feels a familiar fear. In the gay hamlet of Fire Island Pines, where he owns a bungalow, men have been swapping gossip about ghastly symptoms, scanning each other for any blemish, scrounging for medical interventions in short supply. For Sawyer, 68, this type of anxiety is not an artifact but a scar on his heart.

“While monkeypox is not deadly, just like with HIV there are myriad horror stories,” says Sawyer, a longtime activist who in 1987 was on the ground floor of ACT UP, the collective committed to ending the AIDS epidemic. “It opens up a lot of the raw wounds, brings back interrupted grieving from having so many friends die.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.