Today we’re going to do something different. We are going to talk about “miracles.”
They seem so far-fetched, even just saying the word, but is that really true? What is a miracle to you? Is it something unreachable that’s just not attainable for the normal Joe? Or is it available for everyone if you just believe? I believe miracles are everywhere. You just have to believe.
Instead of thinking that miracles aren’t for you or that you can’t possibly deserve them, how about entering the thought in your mind, “Miracles are commonplace, they happen all the time.” You just need to look at things differently.
How do you do that? With a little mindfulness every day you can start to see the miracles in your life daily. Take three minutes a day and start following your breath. Notice the air moving into your body and then all the way out. Breathe in and say, “Miracles are commonplace, they are all around me.” Breathe out, “I choose to see the miracles in my life.”
Close your eyes for a minute and then open them again and feel miraculous! Take your journal and write for a couple of minutes whatever comes into you mind. Thoughts like, “Getting fired from this job was the best thing ever, it was a miracle, because now I found a new passion in my work and am a lot happier.” “Moving to this new city was a miracle. Now I appreciate the seasons more than ever and really feel in the moment with nature. This makes me happy.” Do this for 30 days and see what happens.
Every one of us is a creator and can access miracles through mindfulness daily.
