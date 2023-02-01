Today we’re going to do something different. We are going to talk about “miracles.”

They seem so far-fetched, even just saying the word, but is that really true? What is a miracle to you? Is it something unreachable that’s just not attainable for the normal Joe? Or is it available for everyone if you just believe? I believe miracles are everywhere. You just have to believe.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

