You once played in it a lot. You liked stomping your feet in it and splatting it all around. Pigs roll around in it, and plants, flowers and trees need it to grow.
What is it? It’s mud, wet soil, the best toy nature has offered our kids.
From mud pies to gardening and face masks, mud has been a part of our lives no matter what our age is. It’s all around us, yet sometimes we forget it’s even there. It’s in the pots of our plants in our homes, it’s in our gardens and forests and it’s on the bottom of all our lakes and oceans. Our thoughts as kids were, ”This is fun! I can’t wait to make some mud pies in my backyard!”
However now as adults all we tend to think is, ”Oh, no, my boots are all muddy, and look at all the dirt in my house that I have to clean up! I feel overwhelmed!” It’s time to go back and take some deep breaths in and out and remember mud as your friend. Remember how much fun you had playing in the mud and how much joy, smiles and laughter it created? With a little mindfulness we can use our breath to have happy thoughts about mud — even as an adult!
First, check and notice for a moment — where is your closest muddy area right now? Breathe in and out. Is it outside in your garden after a rainstorm, is it in the driveway, or is it in your pig pen or flower pots after you watered them?
Second, breathe in and out and grab some dirt. What does it feel like? How do you feel having muddy hands? I love playing with dirt and my kids really enjoy it, too.
Third, breathe in and out and think of some fun “mud moments” in your life. Have gratitude for all the mud around you and all the joys it has offered you in your lifetime. Thank you, mud, for being in our lives!
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.
