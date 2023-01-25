It’s coming down from above by the boat load. It looks beautiful, yet your brain goes into crazy freak-out mode with thoughts like. “Oh boy, I need to shovel, remove snow for several hours, driving in this snow is going to be stressful” … you get the point.
So what to do when your thoughts go cuckoo-bears? Breathe. Take a deep breath in and all the way out. Now focus your attention on your breath instead of on your stressful thoughts. When you breathe you slow down and your focus shifts to being in the moment instead of jumping into the future or past. Now, when you have to drive in a snowstorm, breathe, notice how you slow down and are more focused on slowly arriving at your destination.
When you remove snow, breathe and start to remove the snow one breath at a time. Focus on your breath and positive thoughts will start to appear: “I am getting some great exercise here while I am removing the snow.”
You will also start seeing the beauty all around you and appreciate the wonder that snow brings into your life. Thoughts like, “How majestic are the trees looking these days with all the white snow decorating them and allowing me to enjoy their beauty.” Breathing in, “The snow is beautiful,” breathing out, “I feel calm,” breathing in, “I shovel the snow one, two, three breaths at a time,” breathing out, “I stay in the moment and feel great as I am exercising.”
Notice that when you remove snow slowly and mindfully it becomes more enjoyable. So breathe and appreciate the beauty of winter snow. It does feel magical!
