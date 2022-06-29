One drink I really enjoy in the summer is a margarita. It’s refreshing, light and it takes me back to the amazing Mexican restaurants I’ve visited throughout my life. You can’t beat a margarita with some salsa, guacamole and chips. I also love Mexican bean soups with some fresh cilantro. In fact, just writing about it makes me want to make it for dinner tonight.
But I’ve come to the realization it’s not just the drink — it’s the ritual of making the drink, which I do mindfully. I love to add fresh fruit, especially strawberries, as you can pick them in June. Next you mix in some good tequila, orange liquor, agave and lime and you’re on your way to drinking a delicious summer drink.
One by one I measure all the ingredients and put them in the blender. When I smell the orange liquor it feels so refreshing, the strawberries add a beautiful red pinkish color to the drink and the sweet taste of strawberries in the summer is irresistible.
As the mixer combines all the flavors and crunchy ice I have my glass and I am ready to pour. I put the salt on the rim of the glass, which is like icing on the cake, because without it it’s just not the same.
Breathe in, “I love a strawberry margarita in the evening,” breathe out, “The flavor in my mouth feels invigorating,” breathe in, “I enjoy each sip I take as the sweet and salty taste touches my lips,” breathe out, “I feel happy,” breathe in, “I remember the amazing Mexican foods I ate as I’m drink my margarita,” breathe out, “I feel excited and inspired.”
