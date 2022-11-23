I have a peace lily I bought for my home. It’s a plant that’s supposed to clean the air in your home and, with the colder weather coming in, I like buying some more plants to keep me closer to nature.
The other day the plant went all droopy. So now I needed to figure out what it needed. I am not much of a plant lady, but I decided to give it a go. So I took some deep breaths and went back in my mind to where I bought the plant. I remembered when I bought the plant that the lady of the store had me cover the plant in plastic when I went outside because she said that it’s a more of a tropical plant and it needs warmth. I realized my son’s room was colder than usual because he left a window cracked open and the plant was right there in front of the open window
So first thing I did is move the plant to a warmer spot in the house. I took some more breaths and noticed that the soil was quite dry, so I gave it some water. Breathing in and out and following my intuition gave me solutions to help my plant come back to life.
After a couple of days I am happy to say my plant is doing much better. The leaves started moving up towards the light and it’s not a droopy, sad plant anymore.
So next time you need solutions in your life take some deep breaths, sit for a moment and be still, and answers will come. Trust yourself and welcome all the solutions into your life.
