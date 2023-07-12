Have you ever heard of sun tea? It’s a tea that’s all made by the sun — isn’t that exciting? It uses the sun in every aspect of it’s creation!

The sun heats the water up that infuses the herbs and flowers that are made by the sun into the water so that you can enjoy it. As they say in France, “C’est tout naturelle.”

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.