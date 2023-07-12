Have you ever heard of sun tea? It’s a tea that’s all made by the sun — isn’t that exciting? It uses the sun in every aspect of it’s creation!
The sun heats the water up that infuses the herbs and flowers that are made by the sun into the water so that you can enjoy it. As they say in France, “C’est tout naturelle.”
I love to make it in the summer when the sun can shine brightly on my water bottle full of herbs and flowers. As I follow my breath and feel the air moving in and out of my body I pour the water into my big water bottle. I notice how it gets heavier as I fill it up with filtered water.
Breathing in and out I choose my dried herbs and flowers that I want to add: rose hips, nettle leaves, lemon balm, white peony and lavender. Following my breath I smell the herbs as I put them in. Taking a deep breath in I shake my bottle and find a spot in the sun so it can turn to tea. I sit next to it for a moment and enjoy the sun rays on my body. I take a deep breath in and all the way out. After a while I notice the water turning yellow, and before you know it, it turns even darker. I let it sit for several hours in the sun.
Next, I cool my sun tea in the fridge. At dinner time I take my strainer and enjoy my tea with my family and all its benefits: minerals, vitamins and a delicious sweet taste. Isn’t it amazing what mother nature can provide for us? No sugar needed at all!
Breathing in, “I love making sun tea,” breathing out, “I enjoy the process of making sun tea one breath at a time,” breathing in, “I feel happy and grateful for the sun and herbs,” breathing out, “I am peaceful.”
