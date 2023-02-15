The snow is beautiful, but it also brings with it a workout —this is called snow removal.
And you need a strong perseverance and an inner stamina to keep going, because when you get a foot of snow there’s a job to be done. The walkways need to be cleared, and the trees are bending over and are about to crack, so we need to shake the snow off them if we can. The hydrangeas in my yard needed to be cut so the branches wouldn’t get broken off by the heavy snow as well.
Okay, how can we get the job done? And how can we use mindfulness to make it less stressful?
We start our mindfulness journey in the mind. That’s where your reality in this world is created. In order to have a healthy relationship with those thoughts in your mind you need to be able to communicate clearly with them and know which of them are real and which are not. Your belief system is key to thinking differently about the things around you that cause you stress.
For example, “snow removal.” Those words feel heavy and uncomfortable. Why is that? Because we have attached thoughts to the words “snow removal” that are negative and stressful. Why? Well, because that’s our experience with snow removal.
In a world were you want results really fast and the food needs to be served really fast and people tend to be impatient we have to get rid of these qualities if we want to integrate mindfulness in our lives. Mindfulness takes time and is not a “quick fix.”
So how to change this? Mindfulness can help you look at things differently and connect you to your belief system by slowing it down. When we are removing snow in the winter we use our mindfulness tools to not rush, to take our time and to stay in the moment while we remove the snow. The stress and anxiety is caused by rushing and putting too much snow on your shovel too fast and thinking about our time limitations.
So breathe. When you start to slow down you are creating spaces in the mind between one thought and the next so you can feel more relaxed in stressful situations. Your breath gives you access to your belief system. Your breath is a key ingredient in the “snow removal” anxiety. When you slow down and follow your breath you will know when to take a break, when to keep going, when to call a friend for help or when to stop and hydrate. Your breath is your life source that guides you to living peacefully on this planet.
So yes, take a deep breath. Notice your thoughts. Access them. Breathe. Connect. Decide what’s best for you because now you are more peaceful inside. You can do this! Just remember when you were a kid and it snowed. Did you think, “Snow removal, oh no!?” Absolutely not, you thought, ”Fun, sledding, skiing, snowman building!”
So go back to when you were a child and breathe and think of it differently, “I am exercising, I take breaks to hydrate, I am getting a great workout, I notice my daughter singing while shoveling, I feel happier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.