The snow is beautiful, but it also brings with it a workout —this is called snow removal.

And you need a strong perseverance and an inner stamina to keep going, because when you get a foot of snow there’s a job to be done. The walkways need to be cleared, and the trees are bending over and are about to crack, so we need to shake the snow off them if we can. The hydrangeas in my yard needed to be cut so the branches wouldn’t get broken off by the heavy snow as well.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

